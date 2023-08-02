More humid for today with storms possible

Warmer weather is moving in but it won't last too long It will feel more seasonal and pleasant for the weekend.
Today: Variable clouds and more humid with a small chance of scattered storms.
High: 85 Wind: South 5-10, becoming West
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with a stray shower possible.
Low: 64 Wind: West around 5
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm with an isolated storm possible. Turning less humid later in the day.
High: 86 Wind: NW 10-15
Today will be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday but it might feel more than that because the humidity will be increasing as well. We will see scattered clouds in the sky and a cold front moving in from the north will produce a small chance of scattered storms. Don't expect any widespread rain but more hit-or-miss activity. Highs will be in the mid 80s and the wind will shift from the south to the west at around 10 mph. The cold front will stall over the northern half of the state, so there might yet be a stray thunderstorm on Thursday, otherwise, it will be another warm day with high in the 80s. It will be muggy tomorrow morning but then the humidity will start to decrease during the afternoon.
More comfortable and dry weather will be in the area for Friday and Saturday. There will be some patchy clouds at times and highs will reach the low 80s.
The next chance of more significant rain will come later in the day on Sunday. With increasing clouds and the rain chance, it will be slightly cooler on Sunday with the mercury topping out in the upper 70s. The storm system moving in Sunday afternoon might linger a bit into Monday as well, producing a small chance of rain to begin next week. Otherwise, it looks like a cooler and drier trend for most of next week. Highs will be in the 70s on most days.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1975 - Record heat gripped New England. Highs of 104 degrees at Providence, RI, and 107 degrees at Chester and New Bedford, MA, established state records. The heat along the coast of Maine was unprecedented, with afternoon highs of 101 degrees at Bar Harbor and 104 degrees at Jonesboro. (The Weather Channel)