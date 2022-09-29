More nice Autumn weather is on the way

More nice Fall weather is on the way. The only changes from day-to-day will be in the temperature and cloud cover. No significant precipitation is likely until the middle of next week.
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant
High: 63 Wind: South 5-10
Tonight: Scattered clouds and not as cold.
Low: 42 Wind: SE around 5
Friday: Scattered clouds and mild.
High: 67 Wind: South 5-10
The weather will be a little warmer today than yesterday and we should have a good amount of sunshine, making it a very nice Autumn day. Highs should reach the low 60s and winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.
A few more scattered clouds will drift in from the west late tonight into Friday but the weather will still be nice for most of the area. A couple of sprinkles could form far northwest of Wausau, otherwise, most of the area should be dry on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Partly or mostly sunny skies should persist for Saturday and Sunday as well. The warmest day in the outlook will be Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. It will cool down a little on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday and most of Tuesday should be dry with highs in the 60s, then a cold front will approach from the north late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will increase the clouds, produce a small chance of showers and drop the temperatures. The mercury should still climb into the low 60s on Wednesday and then sink into the 50s for Thursday.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 29-September-2022
On this date in weather history: 1927 - An outbreak of tornadoes from Oklahoma to Indiana caused 81 deaths and 25 million dollars damage. A tornado (possibly two tornadoes) cut an eight-mile long path across Saint Louis MO, to Granite City IL, killing 79 persons. The damage path at times was a mile and a quarter in width. The storm followed a similar path to tornadoes which struck in 1871, 1896, and 1959. (The Weather Channel)