More nice weather is ahead

A nice stretch of weather is on the way over the next few days. The only problem is that it might get a little too dry.
Today: Partly or mostly sunny and pleasant. A slight chance of isolated showers and storms in the Northwoods later in the afternoon.
High: 77 Wind: Becoming SW around 10
Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortable.
Low: 53 Wind: South around 5
Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer.
High: 81 Wind: SW around 10
If you would like to enjoy a lot more sunny and comfortable weather, you are in luck. Hardly any rain is likely in our area for the next week or so. The first chance of rain will be with a slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms in the Northwoods this afternoon. A cold front moving through Northcentral Wisconsin will bring another slight chance of showers Wednesday morning. The third chance of a bit of rain will be late Sunday into Monday of next week as a weak trough of low pressure tries to move in from the west.
The only other concern from the weather will be some patchy frost Thursday morning and Friday morning. Most areas will escape the frost. The main threat will be in the traditional cold spots in the north and in the cranberry marshes.
Otherwise, most of the days will have plenty of sunshine, although some wildfire smoke might make it seem a bit hazy at times. High temps will be in the mid to upper 70s today, and then warm up into the low 80s for tomorrow. It will cool down on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Warmer weather will then return as we head into the weekend. The mercury should reach the low to mid 70s on Friday and then the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-May-2023
On this date in weather history:
1911 - The temperature at Lewiston ME soared to 101 degrees. It was the hottest temperature ever recorded in New England during the month of May. (David Ludlum)