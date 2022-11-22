More quiet weather is ahead

Another day has passed and it still looks like good travel weather for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. No major snow or cold weather will develop until late next week at the earliest.
Today: Mostly cloudy in the Northwoods. A mix of sun and clouds elsewhere.
High: 35 Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.
Low: 18 Wind: Light SW
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then more breaks of sun and mild.
High: 40 Wind: SW around 5
Today will be a lot like yesterday with mostly cloudy skies in the Northwoods and more sun in the central and south. Where it is more sunny, highs should reach the mid 30s. The mercury will remain in the low 30s in the north. Wind will not be too bad, out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Tomorrow will start out fairly cloudy and then we should have more sun during the afternoon helping to boost high temps up to around 40.
A weak cold front will cross our area on Thursday. This will bring more clouds and a slight chance of a brief rain or snow shower. Even with mostly cloudy skies, high temps should climb up to around 40s degrees. The clouds will break up again on Friday and high temps will again be around 40.
Saturday will likely be the warmest day in the outlook with partly or mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. A little more active weather will then try to develop late in the weekend into early next week. From Sunday through Tuesday we will have more clouds than sun and each day will have at least a slight chance of light rain or snow showers. It doesn't look like any major precipitation will fall, but it might end up being a nuisance. High temps from Sunday through Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Strong northerly winds produced snow squalls along the shore of Lake Michigan, with heavy snow in extreme southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee WI received nine inches of snow, and in Racine County there were more than one hundred automobile accidents. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)