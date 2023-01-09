More quiet winter weather on the way

Quiet weather continues for a while yet. Temperatures will remain above normal for the foreseeable future as well.
Today: Low clouds and fog during the morning, then some hazy sun developing.
High: 31 Wind: NW around 5 becoming SE later
Tonight: Clouding up and not too cold.
Low: 23 Wind: East 5-10
Tuesday: Overcast with a few flurries possible.
High: 33 Wind: East 5-10
For snow-lovers, there is not too much good news in the forecast. No major snowfalls are likely for the next week or so. There are some small chances of some small accumulation, but not enough to get snowmobile trails open across central Wisconsin. For this week, there could be a few flurries in the air on Tuesday. On Wednesday a weak warm front moving through could produce a dusting up to an inch of snow. There is a slight chance of a few light snow showers on Thursday, then it looks dry from Friday through Sunday. A more significant storm could move into the Midwest on Monday of next week, but right now it looks like a higher chance of rain than snow for most of the area.
As far as temperatures and other conditions go, it will be fairly quiet for today and tomorrow. After a bit of fog early today, we should have some scattered sun and high temps in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be quite light out of the northwest in the morning, then shifting to the southeast. More clouds will be around on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Other than the small chance of snow on Wednesday and Thursday, it will be mild with highs in the mid 30s on Wednesday and in the low 30s on Thursday. Thursday will feel much cooler though because the wind will increase out of the northwest.
On Friday and Saturday, highs will be in the upper 20s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will be breezy and milder again with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 9-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1888 - Severe cold gripped much of the western U.S. At Portland OR the Columbia River was frozen for two weeks, and in southern California temperatures dipped below freezing in some of the citrus growing areas. (David Ludlum)