More rain and snow later this week

Enjoy the sunshine today because more clouds will be with us for the rest of the workweek. Along with the clouds will come a chance of rain and snow.
Today: Mostly sunny and a bit milder.
High: 33 Wind: NW around 5, becoming South
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy.
Low: 19 Wind: South 10-15
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, blustery, and mild.
High: 44 Wind: South 10-20
After a chilly start, it will turn out pretty nice for today with plenty of blue skies and highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be fairly light, out of the northwest around 5 mph during the morning, shifting to the south later in the afternoon.
The clouds, wind, and the temperature will all increase on Wednesday. Highs should be in the low to mid 40s with winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. The clouds could eventually produce some scattered light rain in the evening hours, mainly in the Northwoods.
A strong low pressure system will move in from the southwest on Thursday. This will bring a good chance of rain with a quarter inch or so possible. The rain will be most likely during the afternoon. After dark Thursday night, the rain will mix with and change over to snow and there could be a burst of a few inches. The highest chance of 4 to 8 inches will be around Wausau or farther north. Snow will continue on Friday but it will likely be more scattered and light. Because of the impending storm. A WINTER STORM WATCH has already been issued, effective Thursday evening through early Saturday morning, for Iron and Ashland counties.
In addition to the rain and snow, it will be turning windy and colder. After highs in the low 40s on Thursday, temperatures will be falling into the 20s on Friday. Winds could be gusting up to 30 mph on Friday. Saturday will be breezy with highs in the 20s. Keep your winter coat handy.
A warm up will begin on Sunday and it will continue into early next week. With a good amount of sun on Sunday, highs should reach the mid 30s. On Monday the mercury should top out in the upper 30s to around 40 with partly cloudy skies.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 2007 - The temperature in Concord, NH, reaches a record high of 74 degrees less than one week after a record low temperature of 7 degrees below zero on March 8, an 81-degree temperature swing in six days.