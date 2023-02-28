More snow on Wednesday, otherwise quiet and seasonal weather

One more snowfall is coming our way this week but it will not be too heavy. Most of the days will be seasonal with a bit of sun at times.
Today: Becoming mostly sunny and nice.
High: 38 Wind: Becoming West around 10
Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of light snow late.
Low: 27 Wind: East 5-15
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of snow. 1 to 3 inches likely from Wausau on north. Up to 4 inches in the far north.
High: 34 Wind: East-Northeast 10-15
Some of the ice and snow that fell yesterday will be melting today. We will see some sunshine developing and high temps should reach the mid to upper 30s. It will feel a little like Spring. Winds will become west at around 10 mph.
A weak low pressure system will move in from the west later tonight and traverse Wisconsin tomorrow. This will bring scattered snow to the area with the highest amounts coming around midday on Wednesday. As of now, it looks like 1 to 3 inches will fall in the northern half of the area, north of Wausau. An inch or less will fall farther south. There might even be a few spots that get up to 4 inches in the far north. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s under cloudy skies.
From Thursday through Sunday we will have some sun at times and temperatures will remain close to normal for this time of year. Thursday will be the coolest day with highs in the low 30s. The mercury should reach the low to mid 30s on Friday, top out in the mid 30s on Saturday, and climb into the middle and upper 30s for Sunday.
Another weak weather system will cross our area on Monday bringing a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, we will have more clouds early next week with highs continuing in the 30s.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 28-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 2012 - The first confirmed February tornado in Nebraska state history struck Lincoln and Logan Counties shortly after 4PM. The EF-0 tornado was on the ground intermittently for up to six minutes and traveled 3 miles before dissipating in southwest Logan County. The path of the tornado was over open rangeland and cropland where limited damage occurred. Patches of snow were still on the ground at the time. (NWS North Platte)