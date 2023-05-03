More Spring-like weather ahead

Warmer weather is on the way with less wind. It will be better weather but you will have to deal with a few light rain showers at times.
Today: A mix of sun and clouds with less wind.
High: 58 Wind: North-Northwest 10-15
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of light showers late.
Low: 40 Wind: Becoming SE around 5
Thursday: Variable clouds and warmer with a 30% chance of showers or an isolated storm.
High: 65 Wind: SE 10-15
The wind will finally be less today. In addition, the sun should be out at times and this will warm things up nicely. High temps will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.
Over the next few days, we will likely have more clouds than sun but it will still be fairly mild. No major storms are heading our way but small weather systems will traverse Wisconsin fairly often through early next week.
The first chance of showers will come with a trough of low pressure moving in from the north tonight and a 30 percent chance of showers or isolated storms will continue on Thursday. The chance of rain will rise up to 40 percent on Friday with another weak low pressure system moving through. Even early Saturday, there might be a few showers before the weather dries up for the rest of the day.
Yet another weak weather system will bring a chance of rain late Sunday into Monday and a slight chance of showers or storms will develop on Tuesday.
Highs temps will be warmer tomorrow, reaching the mid 60s, it will be slightly cooler on Friday and Saturday with highs near 60. The mercury will rise once again on Sunday and it will stay fairly warm into early next week. High temperatures should reach the mid to upper 60 on Sunday and remain in the upper 60s to around 70 from Monday through Wednesday.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1999 - On May 3, 1999, an unusual confluence of atmospheric conditions in Oklahoma spawned dozens of tornadoes that swept across the state in an hours-long parade of destruction. Thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed, and 19 counties became disaster areas. The worst toll was in human lives: 44 dead, including three children. Hundreds more were injured. (http://newsok.com/may3)