More sunshine is on the way after today

Beneficial rain has fallen in much of the area and now it looks like a couple of dry and sunny days are on the way after today. Over the weekend the weather will eventually turn to the wetter side once again.
Today: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few scattered showers or thundershowers in the morning. Partly cloudy and breezy later in the afternoon.
High: 87 Wind: SW 10-15, becoming NW 10-20 late
Tonight: Clear with areas of fog developing.
Low: 60 Wind: North around 5
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 81 Wind: NE 5-10
You can expect some scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the morning hours today. It will be humid with mostly cloudy skies. The periodic rain should end around midday and then the wind will switch and we should see a bit more sun breaking out later in the afternoon with the humidity levels falling. Winds will be out of the southwest this morning, then shift to the northwest at 10 to 20 mph later in the afternoon. Highs temps will be in the 80s.
High pressure is moving in for tomorrow and it will control our weather all the way through early Saturday. Thursday will be the most comfortable day with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Saturday will be the warmest day and more humid with highs around 90.
A cold front moving in from the northwest late Saturday will generate a good chance of rain and thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like the wet weather could develop closer to sunset and continue through Saturday night and off-an-on into Sunday as well, maybe not tapering off until later Sunday afternoon. With more clouds and potential wet weather on Sunday, it will be cooler with highs near 80.
A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm will develop on Monday, otherwise, early next week is looking fairly seasonal with sunny to partly cloudy skies from Monday through Wednesday.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1970 - Hurricane Celia struck the coast of Texas producing wind gusts to 161 mph at Corpus Christi, and estimated wind gusts of 180 mph at Arkansas Pass. The hurricane was the most destructive of record along the Texas coast causing 454 million dollars damage, and also claimed eleven lives. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)