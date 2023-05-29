More warm weather is on the way

More dry weather is on the way to begin the week. It will be warm with some small rain chances later in the week, but widespread rain is unlikely.
Today (Memorial Day): Partly cloudy and warm
High: 82 Wind: SE to South around 10
Tonight: A few clouds and comfortable.
Low: 53 Wind: SE around 5
Tuesday: Warmer yet with a few scattered clouds.
High: 86 Wind: South 10-15
Today we will see more clouds in the sky, but they will be fairly thin clouds so the sun will still warm things up like the last couple of days. Highs will be in the low 80s and winds will be out of the southeast to south around 10 mph. We will have a little more blue sky for Tuesday and that will boost high temps into the mid 80s.
The first chance of rain in almost two weeks will arrive on Wednesday but the chances are slim. As of now, it looks like a few isolated showers could develop mainly in the southeastern part of the area, south and east of Marathon County. A small chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms will again be possible Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon. If you happen to get hit by one of these, there might be a quarter inch or so of rain. Much of the area might remain dry. Conditions will also be quite warm from Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
More dry weather is likely for the weekend with temps cooling off just a degree or two. We should see intervals of clouds and sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with the mercury topping out in the low to mid 80s. Another small chance of rain will develop next Monday when a stronger cold front moves in from the north.
Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 29-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1953 - A tornado, 600 yards wide at times, killed two persons on its 20 mile path from southwest of Fort Rice ND into Emmons County. Nearly every building in Fort Rice was damaged. The Catholic church was leveled, with some pews jammed four feet into the ground. (The Weather Channel)