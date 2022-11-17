More wintry weather into the weekend

The weather will be colder for today but it is not as cold as it will become. Be sure to bundle up for this weekend before a little milder weather develops next week.
Today: Mostly cloudy and colder with a few light snow showers and flurries.
High: 27 Wind: West 10-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries and some lake effect snow in the far north.
Low: 20 Wind: West-Northwest 10-15
Friday: Breezy and chilly with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries.
High: 23 Wind: West 10-20
Not too much snow is on the way for today but it will still seem more like Winter with a bit colder temps. We are seeing readings in the 20s this morning and that is where the temperatures will stay throughout the day. Winds will be noticeable out of the west at 10 to 15 mph. There will be some scattered show showers and flurries at times but not much accumulation except in the lake effect areas of the far north later this afternoon and into tonight. Some spots in the far north could see a few inches accumulate. Because of the lake effect snow, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Ashland and Vilas counties from late this afternoon through Friday morning. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Iron county for the same time period.
Even colder weather will develop for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s on Friday and only reach the upper teens to around 20 on Saturday. Conditions will also be breezy, creating some wind chill. Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 20 mph on Friday and out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph on Saturday. There might be a few breaks of sun during this time period, but clouds will be more prevalent. As far as precipitation goes, it looks like there will be some flurries in the air on Friday and there might be a dusting of snow Saturday morning.
Sunday will be a little warmer with some filtered sun, however, it will still be breezy and chilly. Highs on Sunday will be in the 20s. Next week is when the readings will rise back up close to normal. Conditions look mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds from Monday through Wednesday. High temps should reach the low 30s on Monday, the mid 30s on Tuesday, and upper 30s on Wednesday.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1953 - The temperature at Minneapolis, MN, reached 71 degrees, their warmest reading of record for so late in the autumn. (The Weather Channel)