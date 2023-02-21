More wintry weather on the way

We had a small amount of snow yesterday, a bit more will fall tonight, and then the heaviest will arrive on Wednesday night. Get ready to shovel more snow.
Today: Windy early with a few breaks of sun around midday. Clouding up later in the afternoon with light snow likely toward evening.
High: 24 Wind: NW 20-30, becoming East 5-10 late
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with light snow. 2 to 5 inches possible, heaviest south of Wausau.
Low: 18 Wind: East 10-20
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy with a few light snow showers or flurries possible.
High: 24 Wind: East-Northeast 20-30
Roads will be slippery early on today and it will remain windy. Winds will be out of the NW at 20 to 30 mph early, then shift to the east at 5 to 10 mph this evening. Skies should become partly cloudy around midday then cloud up once again later in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s, so it will feel more like Winter.
A weak warm front will develop over the area tonight and that means more snow. It will likely begin around late afternoon in the western part of the area and then spread eastward through the evening. 2 to 5 inches of snow looks possible overnight with the heavier amounts in the southern part of the area. This snow will taper off to flurries on Wednesday. It will be blustery tomorrow with highs once again in the 20s.
A stronger low pressure system will then move northward into Wisconsin Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This is when we will have the worst combination of wind and snow. It will be very difficult out on the roadways, especially on rural highways. Try to avoid being out on the road during this time. Snow amounts will range from 8 to 12 inches with a few spots getting up to 15 inches. The snow will taper off Thursday afternoon but there will continue to be some blowing and drifting. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper teens, so it will be chilly.
Because of the snow, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of central Wisconsin for tonight. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Wednesday night and Thursday.
More sun will be out on Friday and it will remain cold with highs in the teens. Another batch of light snow could develop Friday night with an inch or so accumulation looking possible. The weekend should be a little warmer and mainly dry. We should have a bit more sun with highs in the upper 20s on Saturday and the low 30s on Sunday. On Monday another big storm system could bring ice and sleet to much of the area.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 1971 - An outbreak of tornadoes hit northeastern Louisiana and northern and central Mississippi. The tornadoes claimed 121 lives, including 110 in Mississippi. Three tornadoes accounted for 118 of the deaths. There are 1600 persons injured, 900 homes were destroyed or badly damaged, and total damage was 19 million dollars. (David Ludlum)