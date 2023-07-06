Mostly dry and seasonal weather ahead

The weather will be quite nice on most days for the next week or so. There are only a couple of chances of rain.
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 75 Wind: NW 5-15
Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 50 Wind: Light & Variable
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice again.
High: 79 Wind: SW 5-10
Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Tomorrow will be nice as well with quite cool conditions in the morning then high temps rising into the upper 70s during the afternoon. Skies will start out sunny, then a few more clouds will drift in during the afternoon.
One of the small chances of rain in the next few days will develop on Saturday. A weak cold front drifting in from the north will produce a 40 percent chance of spotty storms during the afternoon and early evening, primarily north of Marathon County. High temps on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
On Sunday we can expect partly or mostly sunny skies once again with highs in the low 80s. Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Also on Monday, another cold front will move in from the north. This will generate a 40 percent chance of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. At this point, it doesn't look like heavy rain will develop, but there might be a downpour here or there that produces a quarter to half an inch.
A slight chance of rain will develop once again on Tuesday, then it looks like more dry weather for a few days after that. After seeing variable clouds on Tuesday, it looks like quite a bit of sunshine for late next week. Thankfully, it will not be too hot during the middle of next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1988 - Thirty-six cities in the north central and northeastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Afternoon highs of 98 degrees at International Falls, MN, and 101 degrees at Flint, MI, equaled all-time records. Highs of 96 degrees at Muskegon, MI, and 97 degrees at Buffalo, NY, were records for July. (The National Weather Summary)