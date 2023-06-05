Mostly dry weather continuing

More mainly dry weather is on the way for most of Northcentral Wisconsin. One good thing about the weather trend is that it will not be as hot for the upcoming week.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.
High: 82 Wind: Becoming NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Low: 58 Wind: East 5-10
Tuesday: Variable clouds with a slight chance of stray showers, mainly south and west of Wausau.
High: 79 Wind: East around 10
More clouds will be in the sky for today and temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday with highs in the low 80s. A cold front moving in from the north will produce a few stray showers or thundershowers this afternoon, but don't expect too much rain. Winds will turn to the northeast this afternoon at 5 to 10 mph. The cold front will move into the southwestern part of the area (south and west of Wausau) tonight and linger there a little bit for Tuesday. Therefore, there will be a continued slight chance of spotty showers in those areas. Otherwise, we will have variable clouds and highs in the upper 70s.
High pressure will bring a lot of sunshine to the area on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be quite nice with highs in the upper 70s.
Most of Friday will be dry with sunny to partly cloudy skies and warmer temps. Highs should top out in the low to mid 80s. It is Friday night when the next slight chance of showers or storms will develop. The weather system coming in Friday night will cross our area Saturday and this means a continued chance of a few showers or storms. By Sunday, it will be dry and mainly sunny again. Temps will trend a little cooler again with the mercury reaching the upper 70s on Saturday and the mid 70s on Sunday.
Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 5-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 1916 - A tornado struck the town of Warren AR killing 83 persons. There were 125 deaths that day in a tornado outbreak across Missouri and Arkansas. (David Ludlum)