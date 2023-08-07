Mostly dry weather for the beginning of the week

Dry weather will be in most of the area for the next few days. The highest chance of rain will come on Friday. Thankfully, the weather will not be too hot.
Monday: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm later in the afternoon.
High: 82 Wind: North around 10
Tonight: Clearing and pleasant.
Low: 56 Wind: Light NW
Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny. Nice Summer weather.
High: 82 Wind: NW around 10
Today will be a lot like yesterday with highs in the low 80s and a few scattered clouds. There is a slight chance of a stray shower or storm later in the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Winds will be out of the north at around 10 mph. More sun will develop for tomorrow but high temps will be about the same, topping out in the low 80s.
The last day with highs a little above normal – in the low 80s – will be Wednesday. A weak cold front drifting in from the north will produce a 30 percent chance of widely scattered showers and storms, but again, much of the area will likely stay dry.
Thursday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs around 80, then a weak low pressure system will move in from the west on Friday. This weather system will produce our highest chance of more widespread rain in the area this week. It is still not a guarantee that everyone will get rain, but at least the odds will be a little higher.
Dry and comfortable weather will develop for Saturday and then a slight chance of showers or an isolated storm will develop on Sunday. High temps will be around 80 on Thursday then remain in the 70s from Friday through Monday.
Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 7-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1986 - A rare outbreak of seven tornadoes occurred in New England. One tornado carved its way through Cranston RI and Providence RI causing twenty injuries. Rhode Island had not reported a tornado in twelve years, and three touched down in 24 hours. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)