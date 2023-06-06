Mostly dry weather through the work week

Get ready for some comfortable weather through the middle of the week. It won't be too warm again until Friday. Late Friday is when the next chance of rain will develop as well.
Today: Variable clouds and a bit cooler.
High: 81 Wind: East-Northeast 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 50 Wind: East-Northeast 5-10
Wednesday: Becoming sunny and pleasant.
High: 80 Wind: East-Northeast around 10
There is only a slight chance of a shower in far southern or western parts of the area this morning, otherwise, we will see a mix of sun and clouds in the sky with temperatures a little cooler than yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 with winds out of the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
High pressure will move into Northcentral Wisconsin on Wednesday and remain in the area through most of Friday. This means dry weather and generally sunny skies. Highs temps on Wednesday and Thursday will be comfortable – in the upper 70s to around 80 – then it will warm up into the low to mid 80s on Friday.
A cold front will drift in from the northwest late Friday and continue to cross our area on Saturday. The front will produce a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The rainfall might not be too widespread but there could be a few locations that get some heavier downpours. The severe threat looks fairly low at this point.
After the front moves through, the weather will turn cooler and mostly sunny again. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday, then fall into the mid 70s for Sunday, before rising up into the low 80s for Monday.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 1988 - Seventeen cities in the north central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including Williston ND with a reading of 104 degrees. Thunderstorms in Florida produced wind gusts to 65 mph which damaged two mobile homes northwest of Melbourne injuring six people. (The National Weather Summary)