Mostly dry weather will continue

Surely, a lot of people will be happy with many sunny and pleasant days ahead. The problem is that it will stay too dry for too long. Be prepared to water your garden.
Today: Mostly sunny and warmer.
High: 81 Wind: SW around 10
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of light showers, mainly north of Wausau.
Low: 52 Wind: Becoming NE 10-15
Wednesday: An isolated shower or two possible early in the morning, then decreasing clouds, much cooler, and a bit breezy.
High: 66 Wind: East 10-15
Today we will have hazy skies once again and a bit warmer temperatures than yesterday. Highs will reach the low 80s and winds will be out of the southwest at around 10 mph.
Tonight a cold front will move down from the north. This front will produce a few scattered light showers mainly north of Marathon County, but an isolated shower or two might sneak down into Central Wisconsin around sunrise on Wednesday morning. There will be some clouds early Wednesday and then the clouds should gradually clear out during the afternoon. You will notice much cooler air in the region for tomorrow and it will be a bit breezy, but it will still be decent for this time of year. Highs tomorrow should be in the 60s. The smoke should clear out a bit by tomorrow afternoon as well.
The main concern in the weather later this week will be with frost. There will likely be patchy frost in the traditional cold spots out in the countryside and in the Northwoods both Thursday morning and Friday morning.
Otherwise, we will have a dry and warmer weather pattern developing with a lot of sunshine. Hardly any rain is expected through the middle of next week. Skies should be sunny or mostly sunny each day from Thursday through Tuesday. High temps will still be a little cool on Thursday, then gradually warm up. The mercury should top out in the mid to upper 60s on Thursday, the low to mid 70s on Friday, the mid to upper 70s over the weekend, and then in the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1882 - An unusual late season snow blanketed eastern Iowa, with four to six inches reported around Washington. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)