Mostly mild weather ahead

Much cooler weather is in the area for today but it won't last too long. The weekend and early next week will feel a little more like Spring than Winter.
Today: A few clouds early in the Northwoods, otherwise mostly sunny and cooler.
High: 26 Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Mainly clear and a bit chilly
Low: 13 Wind: SW around 10
Saturday: Mostly sunny, blustery, and warmer.
High: 41 Wind: SW 15-25
A few clouds will be in the northern half of the area early today, otherwise, most areas should see a lot of sunshine and cooler temps. Highs will be in the 20s and it will be a bit breezy during the morning with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. The wind will shift to the southwest overnight and become rather blustery on Saturday. Other than the wind, you should find enjoyable conditions outside. Highs tomorrow should be in the upper 30s to low 40s with plenty of sun. A few more clouds will drift through the sky on Sunday as the mercury once again reaches the upper 30s to around 40.
Early next week will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be slightly cooler, in the mid to upper 30s, then warm up once again on Tuesday when highs should be in the 40s.
A significant storm system will be moving in from the south late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. At this point, it looks mild enough that we will have mostly rain, but a few spots could see a little wintry mix.
Temps will turn a little colder for late next week. By Friday, it might actually be below normal by a few degrees. There is also a small chance of snow on Thursday.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 2010 - A second major snowstorm, dubbed Snoverkill and Snowmaggedon 2.0, further buries the Nation's Capital with 10.8 inches of new snow. Schools, businesses and even parts of the Federal government are shut down by blizzard conditions. The city now has a deeper snowpack, 28 inches, than the 20 inches in Anchorage, AK, or 27 inches in Marquette, MI.