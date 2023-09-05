Muggy today, then typical Autumn weather moves in

One more hot day with higher humidity and then a very typical Autumn weather pattern will ensue. We will finally have some rain in the area as well.
Today: Increasing clouds, breezy, hot, and muggy with a slight chance of storms toward evening.
High: 91 Wind: South 10-20
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered thunderstorms.
Low: 67 Wind: South around 10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain. Still muggy in the morning, then breezy and cooler in the afternoon.
High: 74 Wind: Becoming NW 15-25 in the afternoon
Today will not be as hot as the last couple of days but it will probably feel that way because the humidity will be higher. It will feel muggy with high temps in the low 90s. More clouds will be in the sky as well, so the sun won't feel as hot. There will be a nice breeze out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. There is a slight chance of showers or storms late this afternoon, but the higher chance of storms will hold off until tonight when most of the area should get wet. An inch or so of rain could fall in the Northwoods while lighter amounts will be in the south. There is a small risk that some of the storms could produce high wind and hail.
The wind will gradually shift to the northwest tomorrow and this will bring cooler air to the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s and it will feel humid through midday, then you will notice the change. In addition, skies will be mostly cloudy and there will be off-and-on rain for Wednesday. The clouds will stick around on Thursday and it will be cooler yet. Highs will be in the 60s with a few spots in the 50s in the far north.
The sun will be back out on Friday and stick around through Saturday. The clouds will gradually increase on Sunday and then we might see a bit of rain once again Sunday night into Monday. High temps will be fairly seasonal through this period. The mercury should reach the low 70s on Friday and Sunday. The warmest day will probably be Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Monday will be a cooler day again with highs in the 60s.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 5-September-2023
On this date in weather history: 1925 - The temperature at Centerville, AL, soars to 112 degrees to establish a state record. Every reporting station in Alabama was 100 degrees or above that afternoon. (The Weather Channel)