Nice Autumn weather on the way

Cool weather continues for today then a warmer trend will develop. There will be some clouds at times going into the weekend but the chance of rain remains low.
Today: Cool with a mix of sun and clouds.
High: 64 Wind: North around 5
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Patchy frost in rural areas. A bit of fog possible.
Low: 40 Wind: Becoming calm
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 72 Wind: SW around 10
Today will be a bit better than yesterday, even though temperatures will remain on the cool side. A little more sun will be breaking out at times and highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the north around 5 mph. High pressure will keep things nice for tomorrow. With sunny skies and a southwest wind, highs will reach the low 70s. Friday will also be mild with a few more clouds moving in and highs in the low to mid 70s.
A couple of weak cold fronts will drift in from the northwest late Friday and into Saturday. These will conspire to produce a few light showers. Don't cancel any outdoor plans at this point since the rain will probably be scattered and not too heavy. By Sunday, skies will be partly cloudy once again. Highs should be around 70 on Saturday and in the upper 60s for Sunday.
Most of next week looks quiet and pleasant. The next chance of rain will not develop until late in the week. There should be a good amount of sun from Monday through Wednesday. It will be seasonal on Monday with highs in the upper 60s, then it will warm up a bit with highs in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-September-2023
On this date in weather history: 1928 - Hurricane San Felipe crossed Puerto Rico resulting in the highest winds, the heaviest rains, and the greatest destruction in years. The hurricane produced much damage in the Virgin Islands, and later hit the Bahamas and Florida. (David Ludlum)