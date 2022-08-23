Nice days ahead but the rain chances are increasing

Most of the days going forward will have a chance of rain, but it will not be too widespread so you can still enjoy some nice late Summer weather most of the time.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm again. A chance of spotty showers and storms during the afternoon northeast of Marathon county.
High: 84 Wind: West-Northwest around 5
Tonight: Patchy clouds with a slight chance of a shower, mainly west of Wausau.
Low: 62 Wind: Light SW
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a 70% chance of showers and storms, mainly later in the afternoon.
High: 82 Wind: SW 5-10
Today will be just a degree or so warmer than yesterday with high temps reaching the low 80s in most locations. The one spot in the area that might stay in the 70s is the far northeast where there will be more clouds and a small chance of spotty showers or storms. Locations such as Crandon, Wabeno, Three Lakes, and Tipler might have a brief downpour this afternoon. Winds today will be out of the west-northwest at 5 mph.
A more substantial weather system will be moving in from the west on Wednesday. This will bring a 70% chance of showers and storms mainly later in the day and into the evening hours. Before any rain arrives we should see a bit of sun and experience high temps in the low 80s. Even though there is a chance of thunderstorms, there does not appear to be much threat of severe weather. Some scattered showers could linger into Thursday morning before the clouds break up during the afternoon. With a north wind developing on Thursday, high temps will be a little cooler, in the 70s.
More sun will be in the area on Friday and it looks like one of the better days of the week with highs in the 70s. Most of Saturday should be good for outdoor activities as well with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
It is Saturday evening when a trough of low pressure will move in from the west and produce a good chance of rain and thunderstorms. This chance will continue into Sunday. Even though it will be more cloudy on Sunday with the chance of periodic rain, high temps should still be warm – in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms produced heavy rain with flash flooding in West Virginia. Pickens, WV, reported 4.80 inches of rain in 24 hours. Evening thunderstorms in Mississippi deluged Alta Woods with 4.25 inches of rain in less than an hour. Thunderstorms also produced heavy rain in southeastern Kentucky, and flooding was reported along Big Creek and along Stinking Creek. The Stinking Creek volunteer fire department reported water levels 12 to 14 feet above bankfull. Fort Worth TX hit the 100 degree mark for the first time all year. Strong winds ushering cool air into northwest Utah gusted to 70 mph, raising clouds of dust in the salt flats. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)