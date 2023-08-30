Nice for a couple of days, then comes the heat

You will be able to enjoy a lot of sunshine for the next few days. The only problem is that it will turn rather hot over the weekend.
Today: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 73 Wind: North-Northeast around 5
Tonight: Clear and cool with patchy fog. (Super full blue moon)
Low: 47 Wind: Light SE or calm
Thursday: Sunny and nice.
High: 78 Wind: South-Southeast around 10
High pressure is in control of the weather for today and will basically influence our weather all the way through early next week. There is a very slim chance a thunderstorm or two could form in the Northwoods on Friday or Friday night, otherwise, the next chance of substantial rain will be later Tuesday of next week.
There will hardly be a cloud in the sky today, tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday. On Friday and Saturday, there will be a few scattered clouds. Winds will be light and out of the north-northeast today and then shift more to the south and southwest over the next few days. Friday and Tuesday will be more breezy than the other days.
The main story is the potential for record heat over the weekend. Today will be comfortable with highs in the low 70s. Tomorrow will be nice as well with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday is the day when you will notice the warmth returning with the mercury rising into the lower and mid 80s. On Saturday the highs will reach the upper 80s to around 90 and then Sunday and Monday will be hot with highs in the mid 90s. We could tie or break record highs on both Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will be hot with highs in the low 90s and it will be more humid.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 30-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1987 - Eight cities in California and Oregon reported record high temperatures for the date, including Redding CA and Sacramento CA where the mercury hit 100 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)