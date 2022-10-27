Nice late Fall weather on the way

The warming trend has begun. Temperatures will rise above normal today and stay that way through the middle of next week. The weather should be dry as well.
Today: A mix of sun and clouds and a touch warmer.
High: 54 Wind: South 5-15
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.
Low: 37 Wind: South 5-10
Friday: Some clouds during the morning, then sunny and nice for the afternoon.
High: 57 Wind: SW 5-15
A few clouds will be drifting through the sky for today but there will be plenty of sun in between the clouds so it will warm up a bit more than yesterday. After a frosty start, high temps should reach the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be a little cloudy in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Going into the weekend it will be warmer yet with a good amount of sun on Saturday and highs in the low 60s. Variable clouds will develop on Sunday, and it will be slightly cooler, but still nice for late October with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.
Halloween should be another decent day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. The middle of next week will be warmer again with highs in the low to mid 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. The only drawback to the weather will be a bit more wind out of the south. The south wind should keep things mild on Thursday before a cold front moves into the area and cools things down for late next week. That is when we will have our next chance of precipitation as well.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 27-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1929 - A snowstorm dumped 27 inches upon Ishpeming, MI, in 24 hours to establish a state record. (David Ludlum)