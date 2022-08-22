Nice late Summer weather for most of the week

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG MAY POSE A HAZARD TO MOTORISTS EARLY THIS MORNING... Patchy dense fog may impact the early morning commute. Poor or rapidly changing visibility may result in locally hazardous travel conditions. If driving, be alert for abrupt changes in the visibility, especially in low-lying areas near rivers and streams where fog banks are likely to form. Always use your low-beam headlights when encountering fog, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles. Allow a little extra time to reach your destination, and drive at a speed that will allow you to safely stop if you unexpectedly encounter an object or animal on the road.