Nice late Summer weather for most of the week

Summer is not over yet. Most of the days in the outlook will be above normal. Rain chances will increase later in the week but right now it doesn't look like any one day will be a washout.
Today: Any fog lifting early. Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant.
High: 82 Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Mainly clear. Patchy fog possible.
Low: 58 Wind: Light NW
Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm
High: 83 Wind: NW to West around 5
Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday. After some scattered fog early, there will be plenty of sunshine. High temps will be in the upper 70s in the north to low 80s in the south. Winds will be light, out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be similar with high temps maybe a degree or two warmer. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the far north or northeast on Tuesday, otherwise, it will be dry again.
A weak trough of low pressure and a cold front will move through the Midwest Wednesday and perhaps yet linger into early Thursday. These weather systems will combine to bring a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. If you are hoping for a lot of rain, don't get your hopes up too high because the rain activity will be of the hit-or-miss variety. With more clouds, high temps will be slightly cooler on Wednesday, topping out around 80.
A cooler north wind will develop on Thursday and will continue into Friday. After the small chance of rain Thursday morning, we should have more sun develop with highs in the 70s on both Thursday and Friday.
A south wind will help to bring more moisture back to the area as well as a chance of rain for the weekend. As of now, it looks like rain and storms could develop later in the day on Saturday and then continue off-and-on for Sunday. Conditions will be a little humid with highs in the low 80s on both days.
Have a good Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1992 - Hurricane Andrew makes landfall in Southern Florida as a Category 5 storm with wind guests estimated in excess of 175 m.p.h. Estimated damages exceeded $20 billion, more than 60 people were killed and approximately 2 million people were evacuated from their homes. (University of Illinois WW2010)