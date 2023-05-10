Nice Spring weather through the end of the work week

Warm Spring weather is on the way over the next couple of days with not much chance of rain. The wet and cool weather might return again over the weekend.
Today: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. A few scattered showers or storms in the far north (well north of Marathon county).
High: 76 Wind: South-Southwest around 10
Tonight: Mainly clear and quiet.
Low: 54 Wind: South around 5
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm.
High: 77 Wind: South around 10
A weak warm front moving through the Northwoods today will produce a few more clouds and a chance of scattered showers or storms. The highest chance of the wet weather will be along Highway 70 or farther north. For the rest of the area, we will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at around 10 mph. Tomorrow will be a great Spring day with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. A lot of flowers will start to bloom over the next couple of days.
On Friday, a low pressure system moving in from the west will bring more clouds and a small chance of showers or storms later in the day. Even with more clouds, it will be a warm day with highs in the 70s. Saturday will be similar with a small chance of showers or storms but it will be cooler. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to around 70.
The low pressure system will be over our area Sunday morning and that is when we will have the highest chance of rain. It will be cooler yet with mostly cloudy skies most of the day. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.
Nice weather will return on Monday before a cold front moves in from the north on Tuesday. The cold front could bring a few showers or a storm Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Monday and then drop into the upper 60s on Tuesday.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1905 - A deadly tornado hit the town of Snyder, OK, killing 87 persons. The tornado leveled 100 homes in Snyder, and destroyed many others. The large and violent tornado killed a total of 97 persons along its 40 miles path across southwestern Oklahoma. Its roar could reportedly be heard up to twelve miles away. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)