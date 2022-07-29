Nice Summer weather for the weekend

Some great Summer weather is on the way for the next couple of days, then it will turn a bit warmer with some small thunderstorms chances. By the middle of next week, we could see some 90 degree weather.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant.
High: 76 Wind: NW 10-15
Tonight: Clearing and cool.
Low: 54 Wind: Light and variable
Saturday: Sunny and a bit warmer.
High: 83 Wind: SW around 10
Today will be similar to yesterday, minus the sprinkles and spotty showers. There will be a lot of sunshine during the morning, then some fair weather clouds in the afternoon. High temps will be in the 70s, it will not be very humid, and the wind will be a little less than yesterday, blowing out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. Sunday will be warmer yet with highs in the mid 80s under sunny to partly cloudy skies.
The next chance of precipitation will be a 50 percent chance Sunday night into Monday morning as a weak cold front moves in from the northwest. The odds of severe weather seem pretty low at this point. By Monday afternoon, skies will turn partly cloudy once again and highs will reach the low 80s.
Conditions should be dry for most of the area on Tuesday but there is a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly north and west of Marathon county as a warm from moves in from the west. Highs on Tuesday will remain a bit above normal, topping out in the low to mid 80s.
Some heat and humidity will build on Wednesday. It will be the warmest weather since the middle of July as high temps reach the low 90s. A cold front approaching from the northwest might spark a few storms later in the day and a small chance of storms will continue into Thursday.
Have a good Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 29-July-2022
On this date in weather history: 1981 - Fifty cattle, each weighing 800 pounds, were killed by lightning near Vance, AL. The lightning struck a tree and then spread along the ground killing the cattle. (The Weather Channel)