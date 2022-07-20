Nice Summer weather on the way

Typical late July weather is on the way for the next couple of days. Conditions will not be too hot or too humid. The next chance of widespread rain or thunderstorms will be on Saturday.
Today: Blustery, cooler, and less humid. More clouds than sun with spotty showers and a few rumbles of thunder.
High: 80 Wind: SW to NW 15-25
Tonight: Mainly clear.
Low: 63 Wind: West-Northwest 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer.
High: 85 Wind: West-Northwest 10-20
Today will be a lot different than yesterday. There will be a fresh breeze out of the southwest early, then turning to the northwest at 15-25 mph. The humidity will be less and the temperatures will be cooler. Look for high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. The only drawback to today with be a few spotty showers developing. There might even be a rumble of thunder.
For tomorrow and Friday, the odds of rain are fairly low. If an isolated storm pops up the more likely day for that would be Friday. Otherwise, the weather will be warmer but not too humid. We should have a fair amount of sun on both days and highs in the mid 80s.
A cold front will move in from the northwest on Saturday. Ahead of this front, the humidity will increase and highs should reach the mid 80s. As the front crosses our area, there will be a good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms.
After the front moves through, it looks like some very fine Summer weather on Sunday and Monday. Conditions will be less humid once again, there should be a good amount of sun and the high temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-July-2022
On this date in weather history:
1986 - The temperature at Charleston, SC, hit 104 degrees for the second day in a row to tie their all-time record high. (The Weather Channel)