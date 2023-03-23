Nice today and tomorrow then some snow possible Saturday

Calm weather has moved into the area and it will stay that way through tomorrow. Over the weekend, there could be some snow once again in parts of the area.
Today: Decreasing clouds and a little cooler.
High: 40 Wind: NW around 10
Tonight: Scattered clouds and chilly.
Low: 16 Wind: Light and variable
Friday: Partly or mostly sunny and seasonal.
High: 43 Wind: SE 5-10
A little light snow will fall in the far southern parts of the area early today (Juneau and Adams counties), otherwise, we should see decreasing clouds and temperatures just a little cooler than normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. The winds will be lighter than yesterday, out of the northwest around 10 mph. Tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s. Skies will turn partly or mostly sunny.
Saturday is the day when we might have to deal with snow once again. Right now it looks like a 50 percent chance of accumulating snow in the southeastern part of the area, mainly south and east of Wausau. There is a chance that the Wausau area could see a little snow, but the highest chance of a few inches of accumulation will be around Stevens Point or locations to the south and east, such as Wautoma, Bancroft, Adams, Coloma, Necedah, and Waupaca. This snow will be in the southeast through early afternoon, then move out. We could see a little sun later in the afternoon on Saturday and highs should rise up close to 40.
Sunday should be quiet again as it will be for the beginning of next week. The one day when there is a slight chance of snow showers is Monday. High temps will be seasonal again on Sunday, topping out in the low to mid 40s, then it will turn cooler. Highs will only reach the low 40s on Monday and then linger in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1987 - A blizzard raged across western Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma. Pampa TX received 21 inches of snow, and winds gusted to 78 mph at Dodge City KS Altus OK. Governor Hayden declared forty-six counties in western Kansas a disaster area. In southwest Kansas, the storm was described as the worst in thirty years. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)