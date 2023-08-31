Nice today, then a big warm-up

Today will be very nice and then the weather will turn a little too warm for this time of year. It won't cool down to normal for quite a while.
Today: Sunny and beautiful.
High: 78 Wind: South-Southeast around 10
Tonight: Scattered clouds and not as cool.
Low: 54 Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer.
High: 85 Wind: South-Southwest 10-20
Look for sunny skies on this Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at around 10 mph. It will be a nearly perfect day for the end of August.
Tomorrow is when you will notice a return to Summer heat. We will experience sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. It will be a breezy day with winds out of the south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
A weak cold front will settle into the area Friday night into Saturday morning. It will be dissipating as it does, but there might be an isolated storm or two that forms along the front before it is gone. The odds are small but don't be surprised if there is a brief storm somewhere in the area through midday Saturday.
Otherwise, it will be quite warm on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. On Sunday and Monday, it still looks hot with record-breaking high temps in the mid 90s. Tuesday will be more humid with increasing clouds and highs in the low 90s. Late Tuesday into Wednesday a cold front moving in from the northwest will produce a chance of showers and storms. It will also cool temps down into the low 80s on Wednesday.
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 31-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1954 - Hurricane Carol swept across eastern New England killing sixty persons and causing 450 million dollars damage. It was the first of three hurricanes to affect New England that year. (David Ludlum)