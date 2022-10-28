Nice weather continues

It still looks like a very nice weather pattern for this weekend and most of next week. The next chance of rain or cooler weather will hold off until late next week.
Today: A few clouds early, then becoming sunny and nice.
High: 58 Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Mainly clear and cool.
Low: 35 Wind: South around 5
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 61 Wind: SW 5-15
Make plans to enjoy the outdoors over the next few days. We should have a good amount of sunshine and high temps about 10 to 15 degrees above normal. There will not be too much wind either. It is a perfect opportunity to get a few last things done around the yard or farm before Winter settles into the area.
Today we will start out with a few clouds, then it will turn sunny by midday and into the afternoon. Highs should reach the mid to upper 50s with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few more hazy high clouds could drift through the area on Sunday but it will still be nice. Highs should be in the upper 50s.
Next week will be mild and mostly dry as well. We should have more sun than clouds from Monday through Wednesday. The mercury should top out around 60 on Monday, reach the low to mid 60s on Tuesday, and climb into the mid 60s on Wednesday.
The clouds and wind will increase on Thursday with highs again in the mid 60s. A cold front moving in from the west could finally bring a bit of rain or thunder by Friday of next week.
Have a good Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 28-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1971 - A severe early season blizzard raged across the Plateau Region and Rocky Mountain Region. Heavy snow blocked railroads and interstate highways, and record cold accompanied the storm. Lander WY received 27 inches of snow, and the temperature at Big Piney WY plunged to 15 degrees below zero. (David Ludlum)