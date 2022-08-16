Nice weather for mid-week, then turning wet

Normal late Summer temperatures will continue for a few days and there will not be much wind. Conditions will be good for outdoor activities except for the rain chances increasing quite a bit late in the week.
Today: Scattered clouds and warm.
High: 80 Wind: East-Southeast 5-10
Tonight: Mainly clear with a bit of fog possible.
Low: 57 Wind: Light and variable
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of spotty showers or a thunderstorm, mainly in the Northwoods.
High: 80 Wind: Becoming South~5
Today will be a lot like yesterday with a few scattered clouds in the sky and high temps in the upper 70s to around 80. The only chance of rain will be in the far northwest (Price and Iron counties) where a spotty shower or two could develop later in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Similar conditions will be in the area on Wednesday with highs around 80. The only difference is that the odds of a few showers or an isolated storms will increase to 30% in the Northwoods during the afternoon. The odds will once again increase on Thursday – up to 40% - and a few of the showers or isolated storms could drift into central Wisconsin as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
The highest chance of scattered showers and isolated storms will be on Friday and Saturday. Both days will likely start out mainly dry, then the showers and storms will pop-up around midday and into the afternoon hours. There will be more clouds in the sky and highs will be in the 70s.
The rain on Friday and Saturday is in association with an upper level low pressure system that will continue to linger over the Great Lakes region on Sunday and Monday. The precipitation chances will decrease during this time frame but there is still a 40% chance of a few showers or spotty storms Sunday and a 20% chance on Monday. A dry day might finally develop on Tuesday of next week with highs in the upper 70s.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1909 - A dry spell began in San Bernardino County of southern California that lasted until the 6th of May in 1912, a stretch of 994 days! Another dry spell, lasting 767 days, then began in October of 1912. (The Weather Channel)