Nice weather for most of the week with one period of storms

Great weather is on the way for today and most of the work week is looking good. It is the weekend when the temperatures might become more uncomfortable once again.
Today: Mostly sunny and quite nice.
High: 78 Wind: NW around 10
Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet.
Low: 58 Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Becoming windy later in the afternoon.
High: 84 Wind: SW 20-30
Super late Summer weather is developing for today. We had a nice soaking rain yesterday and now we should have plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures for today. High temps will reach the mid to upper 70s and winds will be out of the northwest at around 10 mph. Tomorrow will be warmer with a gusty southwest wind developing later in the day. Under partly cloudy skies, highs should reach the low to mid 80s.
A classic Summer cold front will move through our area Wednesday night. It will be a bit humid ahead of the front, some thunderstorms will move through, and then it will quickly turn less humid, breezy, and more comfortable again for Thursday. When the thunderstorms roll through at night, there is a small chance some of them could produce some strong wind or hail. With the breeze and high temps in the 70s on Thursday, it will feel a bit like Fall. Otherwise, it will be a nice day with a good amount of sunshine.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s, then it will turn a bit hot and humid over the weekend. The mercury should climb up to around 90 from Saturday through Tuesday. We will have intervals of clouds and sunshine and not much threat of rain. At this time, it looks like there will be a slight chance of storms on Sunday and again late Tuesday.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 15-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1988 - Thirty five cities in twenty states in the north central and northeastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including Lamoni IA and Baltimore MD, where the mercury hit 105 degrees. Temperatures 100 degrees or above were reported in twenty-two states. Pierre SD was the hot spot in the nation with a high of 114 degrees. Bluefield WV reported eight straight days of record heat. (The National Weather Summary)