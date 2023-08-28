Nice weather for most of the week

The main theme in the weather forecast is dry and warm conditions. Cooler days with rain chances will be few and far between.
Today: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer.
High: 80 Wind: SW 10-15
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers or isolated storms.
Low: 59 Wind: SW 5-10 to NW
Tuesday: Breezy and cooler with partly cloudy skies becoming sunny later in the afternoon.
High: 73 Wind: North 10-20
Today will be nice once again with partly cloudy skies and temperatures a bit warmer than yesterday. Highs should reach the upper 70s to low 80s and winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
A cold front will push in from the north tonight and it will produce a small chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This cold front will also cause the temperatures to drop for tomorrow and Wednesday. It will feel a bit like Fall over the next couple of days with highs in the low 70s tomorrow and in the mid 70s on Wednesday. There might even be some patchy frost in the Northwoods Wednesday morning. It will be breezy tomorrow with patchy clouds for much of the day, then it will turn sunny late in the afternoon. Sunny skies and light winds should prevail on Wednesday.
A warmer trend will develop late this week and it will continue into early next week. It will be dry on most of these days with plenty of sunshine. The one slight chance of showers or thunderstorms will be later Friday afternoon and evening as a weak cold front moves in from the northwest.
High temps will be around 80 on Thursday. The mercury will reach the mid 80s on Friday and Saturday then rise into the upper 80s to around 90 on Sunday and Monday. It will be a very warm three-day holiday weekend.
Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 28-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1959 - Lieutenant Colonel William Rankin bailed out of his plane at a height of 46,000 feet into a violent thunderstorm, and lived to write about the 45 minute journey (which normally would have been a thirteen minute descent). He described it as one of the most bizarre and painful experiences imaginable. (The Weather Channel)