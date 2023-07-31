Nice weather to begin the week

Temperatures will warm up once again this week, but it won't get too hot. One cold front moving through around mid-week will produce a small chance of rain.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice again.
High: 81 Wind: Northwest 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog.
Low: 57 Wind: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny and a little warmer.
High: 83 Wind: South 5-10
Today will be a lot like yesterday, just a couple of degrees warmer. You will enjoy sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow we will have a good amount of sunshine as well with high temperatures another degree or two warmer, reaching the low to mid 80s.
You will notice the humidity will be a little higher on Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will have above normal high temps, topping out in the mid 80s on Wednesday and the upper 80s on Thursday. A warm front crossing our area on Wednesday will produce a small chance of widely scattered storms. This will be followed by a cold front moving in from the northwest on Thursday, which will again produce a small chance of spotty storms. Don't get your hopes up too high for widespread rain through midweek.
The weather will be less humid and a little cooler on Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will be in the sky on both days.
The next chance of heavier rain will arrive late Saturday night into Sunday. With more clouds and a chance of rain, it will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.
Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 31-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1986 - The temperature at Little Rock, AR, soared to 112 degrees to establish an all-time record high for that location. Morrilton, AR, hit 115 degrees, and daily highs for the month at that location averaged 102 degrees. (The Weather Channel)