Nice weather until Thursday

A fairly dry weather pattern will continue. There is only one substantial chance of precipitation over the next few days. Most days in the forecast will have a good amount of sun.
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 76 Wind: West 10-15, becoming North
Tonight: Mainly clear with patchy frost.
Low: 38 Wind: NE~5
Wednesday: Cooler with plenty of sun.
High: 66 Wind: Becoming SE 5-10
For most of the area, today will be a lot like yesterday with a good amount of sun and highs in the 70s. South of Wood and Portage counties, there might be a couple of locations that see 80 degrees. Where the weather will be a bit different is in the Northwoods. A cold front coming in from the north this afternoon will cool things down a bit. Highs might be near 70 around midday, then the temperatures will drop into the 60s. The winds will be shifting to the North this afternoon at 10 to 15 mph. With clear skies tonight, there might be some scattered frost at daybreak tomorrow morning. Otherwise, tomorrow will be cooler across Northcentral Wisconsin with highs in the 60s. It will be cooler, but there will still be plenty of sun.
Thursday is the day when we will have a higher chance of showers or isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. We will see the clouds increase with highs in the low 70s.
The cold front moving through Thursday will cool things off quite a bit for Friday. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be some clouds from time-to-time and a few spotty showers will pop-up. Another chance of scattered frost will be in the Northwoods on Saturday morning, otherwise, we will have an improving trend over the weekend. Skies should be partly or mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. On Sunday there is only a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm toward evening, otherwise, it should be a nice day with highs in the low 70s.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1924 - The temperature at Blitzen OR soared to 108 degrees to set a state record for the month of May. The record was later tied at Pelton Dam on the 31st of May in 1986. (The Weather Channel)