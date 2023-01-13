Nice Winter weather for the weekend

After a cool day today, it looks like a lot of mild weather until late next week. Once it cools down again, the chance of snow will increase as well.
Today: Cooler with cloudy skies early, then a few breaks of sun.
High: 26 Wind: North 5-15 to NW
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy and a bit chilly.
Low: 12 Wind: Light and Variable
Saturday: A nice Winter day with more clouds than sun.
High: 30 Wind: South 5-15
There will be plenty of clouds in the sky once again early today, but a few breaks of sun should eventually develop. Even with a little sun, the temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 20s as winds remain out of the north and northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Over the weekend, temperatures will warm up once again, reaching the upper 20s to low 30s on Saturday and the mid to upper 30s on Sunday. There will be more clouds than sun but we should see some scattered blue sky at times. Conditions will also turn a little breezy on Sunday.
A storm system moving in from the southwest will bring more mild weather to our area early next week. It will be warm enough that we will see mostly rain instead of snow as the storm system moves in on Monday. Eventually, the rain might mix with a little snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Even after the storm moves out, temperatures will remain fairly mild. Highs will be in the upper 30s on Monday, drop into the mid 30s on Wednesday, and into the low 30s for Thursday. The next chance of accumulating snow will be Wednesday night into Thursday.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1888 - The mercury plunged to 65 degrees below zero at Fort Keough, located near Miles City MT. The reading stood as a record for the continental U.S. for sixty-six years. (David Ludlum)