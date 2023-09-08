Nicer weather for a couple of days

The weather will warm up for a couple of days but cooler Fall conditions will return late in the weekend. Rain chances will also develop but it won't be too heavy.
Today: Mostly cloudy during the morning, then becoming sunny and pleasant.
High: 70 Wind: North around 5
Tonight: Mainly clear and a bit chilly.
Low: 47 Wind: Calm
Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer.
High: 77 Wind: South-Southwest around 5
The clouds from yesterday will still be around during the morning hours today. More sun will develop this afternoon and that will help boost high temps into the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light and out of the north. Tomorrow the sun should still be out for much of the day and that will help to warm things up even more. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 70s.
Clouds will increase later in the afternoon on Saturday ahead of a cold front moving in from the northwest. This front will bring a good chance of showers Saturday evening and Saturday night. An upper level trough of low pressure will then develop over Wisconsin on Sunday and stick around through Tuesday. This will bring a few more light showers at times along with more clouds. The highest chance of a tenth of an inch or two of rain will be Saturday night. The rain activity from Sunday through Tuesday will be more spotty.
High temps will reach the upper 60s on Sunday, the mid to upper 60s on Monday, and then linger in the low 60s on Tuesday.
More sun should break out by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Wednesday will still be cool with highs in the mid 60s. There could be some scattered frost Thursday morning before it warms up a bit more Thursday afternoon – into the upper 60s.
Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 8-September-2023
On this date in weather history: 1900 - The greatest weather disaster in U.S. records occurred when a hurricane struck Galveston TX. A tide fifteen feet high washed over the island demolishing or carrying away buildings, and drowning more than 6000 persons. The hurricane destroyed more than 3600 houses, and total damage was more than thirty million dollars. Winds to 120 mph, and a twenty foot storm surge accompanied the hurricane. Following the storm, the surf was three hundred feet inland from the former water line. The hurricane claimed another 1200 lives outside of the Galveston area. (8th-9th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)