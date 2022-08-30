Nicest weather of the year on the way

Get ready for a long stretch of very nice late Summer and early Autumn weather. Not much rain and not many clouds will be around the area.
High pressure started moving into the area yesterday and it will dominate our weather for most of the week and into the weekend. This means mostly sunny skies will be around on most days. The one chance for rain is coming up later Friday as a cold front moves in from the north. As of now, it looks like a 30% chance of showers or a couple of thunderstorms. This front should clear out of our area early Saturday morning, leaving us with quite nice conditions for the weekend.
One thing you will notice is more breezy conditions on several days. Today and tomorrow, the wind will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. A gusty southwest wind will be in the area on Friday ahead of the cold front. The wind will switch back to the northwest on Saturday and it will be kind-of a Fall wind as temps will be just a little cooler at that time.
High temps will be in the mid 70s today, the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday, and the low 80s on Thursday. The warmest day in the outlook will be Friday when the mercury will top out in the low to mid 80s. Over the weekend, it will be a little cooler with highs in the 70s.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 30-August-2022
On this date in weather history: