No big warm-up this week

More clouds will be developing for the work week but the temperatures will still be close to normal. Precipitation should not be too heavy, but you will have to contend with a little snow.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A small chance of flurries later in the afternoon.
High: 38 Wind: Becoming NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.
Low: 22 Wind: East 10-18
Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with a few spotty show showers possible in the afternoon, maybe mixing with a few raindrops.
High: 36 Wind: East 10-20
The clouds will increase for today and a few flurries could fly later in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be quiet with winds becoming east at 5 to 10 mph. High temps will range from the low 30s in the far north to mid 40s in the far south. Around Marathon county, highs should be in the mid to upper 30s.
More clouds will be in the area for tomorrow and some spotty snow showers could develop in the afternoon. There might be a light coating of snow and highs will be in the mid 30s for most locations but could be in the 40s in the far south. Tuesday night into early Wednesday, another wave of snow and a bit of rain will develop. Snow might accumulate around 1 to 3 inches from Marathon county on north. More rain than snow will fall farther south.
Later Wednesday skies should turn partly cloudy with highs reaching the low to mid 40s. A lot of the snow from the previous night should melt during the day.
Yet another chance of rain and snow will be in the area on Thursday with the highest chance of precipitation being in the southern half of the area. With cloudy skies, highs will be in the 30s.
Fairly quiet weather should then develop once again from Friday through Sunday. We should see a fair amount of sun on Friday and Saturday, then more clouds will be in the area for Sunday. There is a slight chance of light rain or snow showers on Saturday night and a few sprinkles or flurries could be in the air on Sunday, otherwise, no major storms should hit during this time frame. Highs temps will be near 40 on Friday and then in the low to mid 40s on Saturday and Sunday.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 2005 - An F1 tornado hits South San Francisco. Trees are uprooted. At least twenty homes and twenty businesses are damaged, including the city's new fire station.