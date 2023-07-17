No hot weather in the forecast this week

The weather pattern will become a bit drier again this week. There are not too many chances of significant rain but it will not be hot.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, cool with a few isolated showers or sprinkles during the afternoon.
High: 72 Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Clear and quite cool.
Low: 50 Wind: Light West
Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance of a light shower or sprinkle northeast of Marathon county.
High: 79 Wind: West around 10
It will feel a bit like Fall outside today. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s in the north to the low 70s in the south. Skies will be sunny through late morning, then scattered clouds will develop and there will be a few spotty showers or sprinkles during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Tomorrow will be similar except that there will be less of a breeze and it will be warmer. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 70s. The chance of isolated showers or sprinkles on Tuesday afternoon will be mainly northeast of Marathon County.
Conditions will be warmer on Wednesday with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. A cold front moving in from the northwest will bring a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night. The weather system responsible for driving the cold front through our area will linger around the Great Lakes region on Thursday and this will lead to an additional small chance of showers as temps cool down a bit. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.
If you have some plans this week, things are looking pretty good in the weather. Getaway Friday and Saturday should be dry. The mercury should be in the upper 70s to around 80 on Friday afternoon and in the low 80s on Saturday. The next chance of rain will not come until late Saturday night into Sunday. Even then it only looks like a slight chance at this point. Temperatures should top out in the upper 70s to low 80s to round out the weekend.
Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1952 - Thunderstorms helped the temperature at Key West, FL, to dip to 69 degrees, to equal their July record established on the first of July in 1923. (The Weather Channel)