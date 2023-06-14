Not many rain chances in the next few days

More dry weather is on the way. There are only very small chances of rain over the next 10 days or so. In addition, most of the days will be warmer than normal.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer with an isolated storm or two popping up late this afternoon.
High: 83 Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Spotty showers or storms early, mainly south of Wausau, otherwise partly cloudy.
Low: 53 Wind: North-Northeast around 5
Thursday: Scattered clouds and seasonal.
High: 77 Wind: North-Northeast 10-15
Today will be warmer than yesterday with a lot of sunshine through the first half of the day. High temps will reach the low 80s in most areas. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Later in the afternoon a weak cold front moving into our area from the north will produce some spotty showers and storms. The areas with the highest chance of getting a brief downpour will be along Highway 64 and farther south. The isolated storms will taper down this evening and then there might not be another drop of rain for the next week to 10 days, at a minimum. As things look now, the only other slight chance will come later Saturday in far western or northwestern parts of the area.
Tomorrow will be cooler with scattered clouds. With highs in the mid to upper 70s, it will be seasonal for this time of year. Temps will then warm up gradually into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be around 80. On Saturday the mercury should reach the low to mid 80s. From Sunday through most of next week, highs will be in the 80s. A few spots might even hit 90 at some point next week.
In addition to the warmer weather most of the days should be mostly sunny. Other than the warmth, it will be good weather for making hay and outdoor construction projects. Gardeners should be ready to water some more this weekend and early next week.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 1903 - The Heppner Disaster occurred in Oregon. A cloudburst in the hills sent a flood down Willow Creek, and a twenty foot wall of water swept away a third of the town in minutes, killing 236 residents and causing 100 million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)