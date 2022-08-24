Off-and-on rain chances for a few days

More warm weather is on the way but it will not be too hot. In fact, Thursday and Friday will be quite comfortable. Increasing humidity late in the weekend might decrease the comfort level once again.
Today: Gradually increasing clouds and warm again with a chance of showers or storms late.
High: 84 Wind: Becoming SW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and a bit muggy with a good chance scattered rain and storms.
Low: 64 Wind: Variable around 5
Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers or isolated storms still possible.
High: 76 Wind: NE 5-10
We will start out with mostly sunny skies today, then the clouds will gradually increase as a trough of low pressure approaches from the west. Before the clouds get too thick, high temps should reach the low to mid 80s. The weather system moving in will eventually produce some scattered showers and storms late this afternoon and into the night. Even though there will be a couple of storms, the severe threat looks quite low. Winds will turn to the southwest at 5-10 mph.
A cold front drifting in from the north on Thursday will keep partly or mostly cloudy skies in the region as well as some scattered showers or isolated storms. It will be cooler on Thursday with highs in the 70s.
High pressure will develop over our area on Friday and that means a lot more sunshine. The day will be enjoyable with highs in the 70s. Much of Saturday will be dry as well before another trough of low pressure moves in from the west. This will generate a chance of rain and storms toward the evening. Saturday's high temp will be close to 80.
The trough of low pressure moving in late Saturday will likely stick around the upper Midwest on Sunday and Monday as well, leading to additional rain chances. Even with more clouds than sun, it will be warm and humid with high temps above normal, rising into the low 80s. A cold front moving in from the north on Tuesday will again create a chance of showers and storms and then cool things down a bit for the middle of next week.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1968 - Lightning struck the Crawford County fairgrounds in northwest Pennsylvania killing two persons and injuring 72 others. (The Weather Channel)