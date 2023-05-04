Off and on rain chances going forward

Milder weather will be in the area over the next few days, however, it will not be dry. Small weather systems will bring frequent rain chances.
Today: A few light showers or sprinkles during the morning, then some breaks of sun and warmer.
High: 66 Wind: SE 10-15
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers south of Marathon county.
Low: 44 Wind: East 10-15
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with a 60% chance of showers or isolated storms, especially around Wausau or farther south.
High: 60 Wind: East 10-18
A weak trough of low pressure moving through our area this morning will generate a few sprinkles or light showers, then this afternoon we should have a few breaks of sun. Highs will be a little warmer than yesterday, reaching the 60s for most of the area and even some 70s in the far south. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
A warm front developing in the southern part of the area on Friday will once again create a few showers or isolated storms. This front will move northward late Friday into Friday night and it might still be in the northern half of the area Saturday morning. This means a chance of periodic rain will continue through midday Saturday. The weather should turn a little better Saturday afternoon with some patches of sun developing. Highs will be a little cooler on Friday, in the upper 50s to low 60s, then warm up again into the 60s on Saturday afternoon. It will also be breezy on Saturday with southeast winds of 15 to 25 mph.
On Sunday and Monday, two more troughs of low pressure will move in from the west. These will produce a 50 percent chance of showers or storms each day. It won't be all-day rain, but you could get wet at times. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s during this time. Warmer weather should then develop for the middle of next week with highs around 70.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 4-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1977 - A tornado 500 yards in width struck Pleasant Hill, MO, severely damaging the high school and grade school. Only minor injuries were reported among the more than 1000 teaches and students due to excellent warnings and prior tornado drills. (The Weather Channel)