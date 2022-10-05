One more mild day to enjoy

One more mild day and then more seasonal Fall conditions. There might be a few showers during the transition tonight into tomorrow, but overall, the pattern still looks drier than normal.
Today: Mild again with breaks of sun at times. A slight chance of showers toward evening.
High: 71 Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of light showers, mainly later.
Low: 53 Wind: SW around 5, becoming North late
Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely in the morning in central Wisconsin and then continuing in the Northwoods during the afternoon. Breezy and cooler.
High: 56 Wind: North 10-20
In the weather for today, you can expect some breaks of sun at times with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. There is a small chance of isolated showers later this afternoon, mainly in the Northwoods. A higher chance of light showers will come tonight into Thursday morning as a strong cold front move in from the north. This front will bring in the coldest weather of the season so far and help to produce some lake effect showers Thursday afternoon in the Northwoods. A few sprinkles or flurries might linger in the far north Thursday night into Friday as well. High temps will be in the 50s on Thursday and only reach the 40s on Friday.
Better weather will develop on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. A more seasonal trend will develop on Sunday and continue through the middle of next week. Highs should be around 60 on Sunday and Monday and then rise into the lower and middle 60s on Tuesday.
A couple of weak weather systems will be moving through the Upper Midwest from late Sunday through Wednesday but the timing is still a little uncertain. With these weather systems in the area, there is at least a slight chance of showers periodically from Sunday night through Wednesday, but the rain should not be too heavy or persistent at any point.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 5-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1972 - Heavy rains, mostly the remnants of Tropical Storm Joanne, fell across much of Arizona. It was believed to be the first time in Arizona weather history that a tropical storm entered the state with its circulation still intact. The center was over Flagstaff early on the 7th. (3rd-7th) (The Weather Channel)