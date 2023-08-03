One more warm and humid day

One more warm day before some pleasant Summer weather develops. The dry weather will stick around – for the most part - until late in the weekend.
Today: Partly cloudy, warm, and still a bit humid with an isolated storm or two possible.
High: 87 Wind: Becoming NW 10-15
Tonight: Becoming mainly clear. Patchy fog.
Low: 60 Wind: NE around 5
Friday: Partly cloudy, less humid, and a bit cooler.
High: 82 Wind: NE 5-10
Today will be a degree or so warmer than yesterday and it will still be a bit humid outside, so you will probably need your air conditioner. A few clouds will move through from time to time and there is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest early, then shift to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.
The northwest wind will shift to the northeast tomorrow and cool things off just a bit as well as bring down the humidity. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday will be similar with highs in the low 80s.
A low pressure system moving in from the west will bring a good chance of rain on Sunday. With more clouds, it will also be cooler with highs in the 70s. As of now, it looks like it could be a good amount of rain for much of the area – over half an inch. The rain will taper off Monday morning and then it looks like some drier weather for Tuesday. Another chance of rain could develop late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be comfortable next week with highs in the 70s on most days.
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1970 - Hurricane Celia struck the coast of Texas producing wind gusts to 161 mph at Corpus Christi, and estimated wind gusts of 180 mph at Arkansas Pass. The hurricane was the most destructive of record along the Texas coast causing 454 million dollars damage, and also claimed eleven lives. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)