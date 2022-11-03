One more warm day

Warm weather is on tap for one more day, then a cooler trend. It will also be wet in the near term forecast period but a little drier again by early next week.
You can enjoy one more Summer-like day for this Thursday. There will be a few hazy clouds in the sky, but those will not hinder the temperature too much. Highs should reach the upper 60s and low 70s with a gusty south wind of 12 to 22 mph.
The clouds will increase late this afternoon as a cold front moves in from the west. This front will start to produce shower activity late tonight and there might even be a bit of thunder. Rain will continue off-and-on for Friday with the more persistent and heavier rain being around Wausau and areas to the south and east. Another wave of rain will move up from the south Friday night into Saturday morning, before diminishing during the afternoon on Saturday. Rain amounts could reach 2 inches in many locations, especially in the southern and eastern areas. Highs will be near 60 early Friday, then fall into the 50s. With the clouds and wet weather, highs will only be around 50 on Saturday.
The sun should break out a little again on Sunday and Monday. It will be cooler, but still above normal for this time of year. Highs should be in the mid 50s on Sunday and the low 50s on Monday. Conditions will turn a bit milder again for the middle of next week with highs in the 55 to 60 range from Tuesday through Thursday. In addition, rain chances will increase once again later Wednesday into Thursday.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Cold weather prevailed in the central U.S. Six cities in Texas, Minnesota, and Michigan, reported record low temperatures for the date. The low of 7 above zero at Marquette MI was their coldest reading of record for so early in the season. (The National Weather Summary)