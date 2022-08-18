Periodic showers for the next couple of days

The next few days will have more rain chances but it will not be too persistent or widespread. You will still be able to get outside and enjoy some comfortable temps and dry weather at times.
Today: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of scattered showers or an isolated storm.
High: 80 Wind: SW around 10
Tonight: Scattered clouds with a few lingering showers.
Low: 62 Wind: South around 5
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy and a bit humid with a few scattered showers or storms at times.
High: 79 Wind: South around 10
A few more clouds will be drifting through the sky for today and once in a while, the clouds might produce a brief shower or thundershower. The highest chance of the showers will be around the I-39/51 corridor and areas to the west. Even though there will be more clouds, temperatures will still reach the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 10 mph.
The rain chance will remain around 70 percent for Friday and Saturday. This is a fairly high chance of rain, but again, it will not be persistent rain, but rather a few showers or rumbles of thunder from time-to-time. There will be a few hours of dry weather between any rain activity. We should have partly or mostly cloudy skies on both days with highs reaching the upper 70s on Friday and the mid 70s on Saturday.
The rain chance for Sunday is now looking a bit lower, but a shower or two might still pop up. Overall, it should be a decent day with patchy sun and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
A little bit of high pressure should move into our area for early next week and keep the conditions dry from Monday through most of Wednesday. Late Wednesday into Thursday, a weak low pressure system moving in from the west will generate another chance of rain. High temps should be a little above normal for the first half of the week, topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 18-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1925 - During the late morning hours a severe hailstorm struck southeastern Iowa completely destroying crops along a path six to ten miles wide and 75 miles long. The hail also injured and killed poultry and livestock, and caused a total of 2.5 million dollars damage. The hailstorm flattened fields of corn to such an extent that many had to leave their farms in search of other work. It was one of the worst hailstorms of record for the nation. (The Weather Channel)