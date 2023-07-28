PHOTO GALLERY: Take a look at viewer photos submitted from last night's storms

This photo taken by Haley Kraemer of the storm rolling in west of Medford in the town of Holway.
This photo snapped in Colby by Kimberly Strathmann-Hanson.
Photo taken by Megan White in the Village of Maine.
Pamela Jo Spade captured this photo near Merrill.
This photo of the clouds rolling in Dorchester in by Jerri Wojner submitted by Carter Koontz
Tree on roof of house on Camp Phillips Road in Weston
A tree down in the road on Highway 182 near Park Falls
(WAOW) - We had quite a few submissions of photos from the storms that hit the viewing area last night.
Here are some of the top photos. Thank you to everyone that submitted photos.