Pleasant for the middle of the work week

Pleasant weather is on the way for the middle of the work week. Over the weekend it will turn hot once again. There might even be some record highs in the area.
Today: Cooler and a bit breezy. Partly cloudy skies becoming sunny during the afternoon.
High: 73 Wind: North 10-15
Tonight: Clear and chilly with patchy fog. A touch of frost possible in the Northwoods and in the cranberry marshes. (nearly full super blue moon)
Low: 44 Wind: Light NE
Wednesday: Sunny and comfortable.
High: 74 Wind: North around 5
Scattered clouds will be moving through the sky for today and there might even be a sprinkle or two this morning northeast of Marathon County. Otherwise, it will be cooler and a bit breezy. Highs will be in the 60s in the Northwoods and the 70s across central Wisconsin.
The skies will clear tonight and the winds will be light. These conditions will lead to a little touch of frost in the cranberry marshes and typical cold spots in the Northwoods. Lows in most locations will be in the 40s. High pressure will also provide clear sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 70s. On Thursday the mercury will reach the mid to upper 70s.
The winds will pick up out of the southwest on Friday and this will bring some warmer air to the region. The warm air will build through the weekend, possibly leading to some record high temps by Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the long weekend. There is only a slight chance of a thunderstorm or two Friday night and again late Tuesday.
High temps will reach the mid 80s on Friday, the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, the low to mid 90s on Sunday and Monday, and then linger in the low 90s on Tuesday.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 29-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1962 - Hackberry, LA, was deluged with twenty-two inches of rain in 24 hours, establishing a state record. (The Weather Channel)