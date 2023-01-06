Quiet weather ahead

Quiet weather lies ahead for our area. Not much snow is in the forecast, winds will be fairly light, and temperatures should be above normal on most days.
Today: Cooler, with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, then a few peeks of sun.
High: 24 Wind: NW around 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 10 Wind: Light North
Saturday: Quiet with mix of sun and clouds.
High: 28 Wind: Light and variable
We will start with mostly cloudy skies today then a few breaks of sun could develop during the afternoon. High temps will be closer to normal, reaching the low to mid 20s, and wind will be out of the northwest at 5 mph.
A light north wind will bring in a few lake effect clouds tonight. Some of those clouds could stick around for Saturday, especially in the Northwoods, otherwise, we should see a bit more sun breaking out tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 20s. The odds are that we will see even more breaks of sunshine on Sunday and that will help boost high temps into the upper 20s to around 30.
Early next week will be quiet as well with more clouds than sun likely on most days. The warmest day will likely be Monday with highs in the low to mid 30s. The mercury should reach 30 on Tuesday and then trend a little cooler on Wednesday, topping out in the mid to upper 20s.
The next chance of snow will be late Wednesday into Thursday. Right now it looks like only a slight chance the snow will develop. If it does develop, we might end up with a couple of inches. Otherwise, high temps will be in the 20s once again for Thursday. There is still no sign of any cold arctic air until maybe late in the month.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1989 - A "bonafide blizzard" ripped through south central and southeastern Idaho. Strong winds, gusting to 60 mph at the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, whipped the snow into drifts five feet high, and produced wind chill readings as cold as 35 degrees below zero. The blizzard prompted an Idaho Falls air controller to remark that "the snow is blowing so hard you can't see the fog".(National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)